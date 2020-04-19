VENICE — Safer at home is still the watchwords with COVID-19 circulating, but that isn’t slowing bicyclists down. Traffic has increased.
And that’s a good reason to revisit safety rules.
“I rode on the Legacy Trail last Friday and have never seen it so busy,” bicyclist Russ Cuccia said.
Darlene Culpepper, the city of Venice bicycle-pedestrian program director, said she’s noticed an uptick in multi-use trails, as well, and not just by bicyclists.
“There are a lot more walkers, runners and skateboarders out there. A lot more activity overall,” she said.
Bicyclists passing pedestrians on a multi-use trail presents its own set of perils.
“The trail is used by a lot of people who do not feel safe riding on the streets. Ideally, they can live in harmony with walkers and runners. You just have to make sure you announce if you’re passing somebody, and on which side,” Culpepper said.
PASS ON THE LEFT
“Occasionally, a pedestrian will move in the wrong direction while you’re passing, which is why you want to slow down when passing,” Culpepper said. “Obviously, if you’re going too fast you can startle someone, or it may be that they didn’t hear you. So slow down. You just want to make it as safe as possible for everyone on the path.”
Chief among the bicyclist’s concern is passing pedestrian traffic that may be wearing headphones or ear buds. It’s illegal for bicyclists to wear them.
“A bicyclist may not wear a headset, headphone, or other listening device other than a hearing aid when riding,” Cuccia said. “Wearing a headset blocks out important audio clues needed to detect the presence of other traffic.”
All the more reason to slow down, Culpepper says.
Abide by the rules and obey all traffic controls and signals, Cuccia says. Teacher your children the same thing.
“Use a fixed, regular seat for riding. No bicycle may be used to carry more persons at one time than the number for which it is designed or equipped. Parents and guardians must not knowingly allow a child to violate any of these provisions of the law,” Cuccia said.
