VENICE — The theme of the Sarasota County School District’s Venice town hall meeting were parents against the mask mandate at schools.
When a teacher spoke up in favor of the masks, almost the entire crowd boo’d her.
The town hall meeting Monday at Venice High School included about 200 people in person and 80 people on Zoom. Those that attended were mostly parents from the Venice area, according to data collected during the meeting.
The agenda was to hear the concerns and ideas from the staff, parents, and community of the Venice area.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen wanted an open forum of feedback in order to help complete their strategic plan for the schools.
“We know you love your students and we know you want what’s best for them,” Asplen said. “So we just want to work together with you to find out what your thoughts are as we move forward.”
A site called Menti was used to ask questions and receive answers from the audience. Their answers were recorded anonymously and collected as data for the strategic plan and shown the auditorium monitor
One of the questions posed for the audience was the “four best words” to describe the Venice region. The top answers included community, conservative, family and friendly.
Community was the top answer.
Many people in the audience said they were not parents, but community members that wanted to express their concerns.
The major concern in almost every category were mask mandates. Many parents and community members spoke out against wearing a mask and said that they should not be required.
“Our children are being made to stumble with fear because of your current mask policy and the years of teaching about so-called man-made global warming are both based on bad science and clearly instill fear,” one attendee said.
Another topic of concern the audience wanted to prioritize was Christian values.
The majority of the audience’s concerns were that schools should not teach things like critical race theory but needed more Christian values like “love your neighbor as yourself,” said one attendee.
Many spoke about the lessons learned from these values that would build character in the students.
The audience also commented on population growth and overcrowding.
“It is in my belief that Laurel Nokomis and Venice High School are at max capacity, and when the kids come back from remote next fall, you will be shocked at how crowded everything is,” one attendee said.
Other challenges mentioned were traffic, concurrent teaching and remote learning, reading proficiency, the “vaping epidemic,” and “drug use among our students.”
An attendee expressed she hoped reading should be a priority since she saw a negative slide in reading.
“We are going backwards, we are not moving forwards and I would like their to be some sense of accountability,” she said.
Chris Renouf, the elementary education executive director, said reading is one of the board’s absolute top priorities.
“Going back to making sure the growth mindset exists and that we believe kids can read as early as 5 years old,” Renouf said.
In the next three to five years, the audience wanted to see school choice and also no school choice, “A-rated schools/more diversity,” “less bias lessons forced on kids,” and “schools to remain open.”
The audience wanted the district to prioritize community involvement, school sports, “bigger emphasis on technology and STEM,” and “focus academics not testing.”
Parents and community said they wanted more transparency from the schools. They suggested things like more emails, texts, a community website and allowing parents on campus.
Apart from voicing their concerns, the parents and community also shared their responses for things that are working well in the Venice region. Answers included athletics, the IB program, dual enrollment, community support and the Performing Arts Center.
Near the end of the meeting, many people in the audience were concerned their comments would not be listened to. One person even stood up to say that the board must listen to the concerns and then act on them.
“The problem is if you speak and the board doesn’t do anything, you’re going to have some angry people,” she said.
