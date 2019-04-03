The fountain in Fountain Park at Ponce De Leon Avenue and West Miami Avenue will be closed until further notice.
The old cast-iron fountain is beyond repair. Venice Public Works began removing sections of it on March 27. A contractor will be replacing it with a new, identical aluminum fountain that will be made from the original mold.
This project will take several months to finish.
Downtown updateOn Monday, April 1, crews began underground work on Nokomis Avenue between West Tampa Avenue and West Venice Avenue for Phase II of the Nokomis Avenue Drainage Project.
The work will include underground drainage installation, roadway reconstruction, sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement and utility work.
To access the alley, motorists should use the West Tampa Avenue entrance.
The contractor anticipates work to progress to the intersection of West Venice Avenue by the week of April 8. Beginning that week West Venice Avenue is expected to be closed from U.S. 41 Business to west of Nokomis Avenue. Motorists may use West Tampa Avenue or West Miami Avenue.
Phase II work will move south on Nokomis Avenue to Pensacola Avenue. This phase is estimated to be complete in June 2019.
Sod and tree aggregate installation and punch-list work continues throughout the project. Motorists should expect single-lane closures to allow crews to safely work.
Fire hydrant testing setHydromax USA is performing fire hydrant maintenance and testing throughout the city. Employees of Hydromax USA may be identified by company logos on their vehicles and their uniforms.
All fire hydrants in the city’s system will be flushed, flow-tested and inspected and receive routine maintenance.
Businesses and residents may briefly experience reduced water pressure while flushing is occurring.
Some customers may experience temporary discoloration of their water after work is performed in their area. This is primarily due to silt that has become suspended in the water and does not affect the safety of the water.
Customers who experience water discoloration may clear their pipes by running water from their outside spigots for three to five minutes, then running indoor faucets.
The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. For more information, call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Bible Read-A-ThonThe 10th Annual Bible Read-A-Thon at the Centennial Park Gazebo in downtown Venice got underway Tuesday at 7 p.m. with praise, worship and music led by Pastor Kip Hasselbring from Church of the Nazarene.
All are invited. Bringing lawn chairs is recommended.
Readings will run around the clock until the entire King James Bible is read, from Genesis 1:1 to Revelation 22:21. The reading should be completed sometime after noon Saturday, April 6. Public restrooms will be available 24 hours.
Anyone who would like to read (minimum 15 minutes) from the Bible at the lectern is invited to participate. Volunteers are also needed to monitor the readers in four-hour time slots. Sign up at BibleReadathon.org or by calling Sandy Black at 941-702-2000.
City code workshop scheduledTwo identical educational workshops on the city’s of land development regulations (LDR) update have been scheduled for April.
Separate workshops for the City Council and Planning Commission will be held, but both are open to the public. These workshops will be identical in content and in focus.
The LDR, which are often referred to as the zoning code, establish development standards to implement the community vision enshrined in the comprehensive plan.
The first workshop, with the Planning Commission, is Wednesday, April 3, 1:30-5 p.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
The second workshop, with the City Council, is Friday, April 12, 8:30 a.m.-noon, in Community Hall at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
For more information, contact JoAnne Crawn-Brewer at jcrawn-brewer@venicegov.com.
King Engineering will be performing surveying services along the western portion of West Venice Avenue, between The Esplanade and Avenue Des Parques South as part of the Cast Iron Water Main Replacement Project.
Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 3, and be completed Monday, April 22. Door hangers will be distributed to the affected properties.
Access to properties along West Venice Avenue is necessary to map locations of existing water service lines and meters.
This process involves the property rights of way and possibly the rear, front and both side yards. More than one visit may be necessary to complete the work.
For more information related to the surveying services, call Brad McMahen, King Engineering, at 813-880-8881.
For inquiries regarding the project, call Cynthia Fitzpatrick, project coordinator, Venice Utilities Department, at 941-882-7290.
Museum to close for renovationsThe Venice Museum & Archives will be temporarily closing on May 20 for installation of new doors and windows to the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
Magnum Builders and its subcontractors will be removing the doors and windows on all but the south side of the building; those were replaced in 2017.
Due to the need to relocate exhibits as well as the nature of the construction work, the museum, 351 S. Nassau St., will be temporarily closing to the public while it is a construction site.The last day the museum will be open is May 18, for Venice Museums Day.
Work is expected to take two weeks; then, staff will reinstall the exhibits. June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
The public will still be able to reach staff members by phone or email.
For more information, call 941-486-2487.
