VENICE — A small but passionate group of players attended Thursday’s public workshop on the installation of pickleball courts in Hecksher Park downtown and they had lots of comments.
“This is probably the best feedback we’ve ever got at a public workshop,” Assistant City Manager James Clinch said.
Hecksher Park, across West Venice Avenue from City Hall, has facilities for a number of court sports but pickleball has to share makeshift courts with basketball. And the courts are oriented east and west, meaning the sun gets in a player’s eyes.
Several years ago, Marta Ugas-Carpenter, a city employee who is now retired, had proposed replacing some shuffleboard courts in the park with pickleball courts, drawing vehement opposition from shuffleboard players. The proposal got a sympathetic hearing from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board but went nowhere.
The sport has continued to grow in popularity, so the city is proposing to put three courts in the park where some playground equipment now stands. The equipment would be relocated to make room.
“It’s about time,” Ugas-Carpenter said.
There’s enough space for three courts, Assistant City Engineer Jon Kramer said, oriented north and south.
The city is hoping that the $200,000 budget for the project will cover the installation of the courts, as well as a few amenities that could include a shade structure, a windsock and fencing with sound-deadening material.
There would be benches and a water fountain, too.
The courts wouldn’t interfere with existing courts for other sports or a practice wall to the west, he said.
Already thinking of expansion, several people suggested moving the wall to make room for more courts, but City Engineer Kathleen Weeden said there’s no money to do that in this project’s budget.
Attendees who also play tennis said the wall gets a lot of use, including by some pickleball players who want to warm up.
Also not in the budget is lighting for night play, though Kramer said that the plans could include the infrastructure to add it later.
There may be enough money for fencing between the courts, he said, but he was told it’s not a priority. It’s more important to make sure the courts are at least 15 feet apart and there’s enough space behind the baseline for service, players said.
The good news about three new courts was tempered by the project’s timeline — construction expected to begin next summer for completion around September.
The city needs to get the park surveyed; have a site-and-development plan approved; and hire a contractor, among other tasks. The availability of contractors will influence the timeline, Weeden said.
She added that the city is also planning to put pickleball courts in the new park being planned for North Venice. Asked how many will be installed, she said, “As many as we can.”
Other amenities will include a dog park, a playground and restrooms.
But it will take two to three years to get that park developed, she said.
The city is “very behind” in meeting the demand for pickleball courts, Ugas-Carpenter said.
There are public indoor courts in the area at the Englewood Sports Complex, Laurel Park, Woodmere Park and the Venice Community Center, and outdoor courts at By-Pass Park, the Englewood Sports Complex, Laurel Park, Nokomis Community Park and Woodmere Park.
But there are so many players that court time is at a premium. Players get to play one game, then have to sit out and wait another turn, one workshop attendee said. Outdoor courts often require players to bring their own nets, though the city courts will have permanent ones, Weeden said.
A Lakewood Ranch-based company might relieve some of the pressure, but again, not in the short run.
The Pickleball Club, founded by Brian and Valerie McCarthy, is building a 12-court indoor facility in Lakewood Ranch that will include a tournament-level outdoor surface; an outdoor activity center; a cafe and a “food truck alley“; and a pro shop, according to its website, ThePickleballClub.us.
A news release from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. says that the club has signed a contract with its PlaySight Interactive subsidiary for video technology for enhanced performance.
Construction of the complex went “vertical” at the beginning of the month and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Memberships are already being sold.
The website says the company plans to build 15 complexes around the state, with ones in Port Saint Lucie, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs “under development.”
Connexia’s news release says that Venice is also a future site for a complex. Calls to the company’s headquarters inquiring about its plans for Venice were not returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.