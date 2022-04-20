VENICE — The draft 2017 Master Parks Plan for the city made its first appearance before the Parks and Recreation Board in quite some time Monday.
How long? The document predates everyone currently on the board — and everyone currently on the City Council.
Though she wasn’t serving at the time, Council Member Mitzie Fiedler explained to the board how the plan ended up on a shelf instead of being adopted.
Partly, she said, it was dissatisfaction with the report among the then-City Council members, who felt it didn’t match their vision for the city’s parks.
One proposal, Public Works Director Charlie Mopps told the board, was to repurpose Centennial Park downtown.
“You can look at some of the recommendations and know they were not going to turn one of the largest parking areas into a public park,” he said.
And partly, Fiedler said, it was that the comprehensive plan was being worked on at the same time. Then, staff and the Planning Commission shifted gears to work on new land-development regulations and the consensus was that one major document was enough to work on at one time.
Having both the comp plan and the LDR in place before the parks plan was adopted seemed like a good idea as well.
Another factor in the delay was the county’s decision to terminate its interlocal agreement with the city under which it has responsibility for the maintenance of the major city parks, the beach and the Venice Community Center.
The county later reversed its decision and the agreement has been renewed for another five years even though a new one has largely been hammered out by the respective staffs.
The latest complication is the county’s effort to get another extension of the 1-cent sales surtax passed in November.
The new parks agreement calls for the county to acquire Wellfield Park from the city and convert it into a regional sports facility. If voters reject the extension of the tax and the county decides not to go sign off on the new agreement, it would have a significant impact on the master plan.
For that reason, at its strategic planning session in February, the Council decided to wait until after the referendum to revive the plan.
Mopps told the board members he just wanted to make them aware that revising the plan will be put on their plate, probably after the first of the year. They could get familiar with it and start thinking about it now, though, he said.
