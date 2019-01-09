Wanting to bring something different to barbering in Venice, Jimmy Lopez co-owner has opened a café within the Parlor Barbershop at 227 West Miami Ave., Suite 3 in the Burgundy Square Breezeway next to Burgundy Square Café.
For clients and the public, he sells latte, espresso, cold brew and more varieties, but no food. It is an added amenity encouraging the public and clients to enjoy a coffee while they wait.
Another unusual aspect is the interior decoration which is based upon his Christian beliefs with two huge wall murals and the slogan, “Will soar on wings like eagles.” “This is a modern barber’s shop with an old school twist” Lopez said. “If you have never had a cut done with the straight razor it is definitely a comfortable and relaxing experience.”
With colleague and barber Vinny Santoro they offer all modern and old school cuts and styles to men, women and children. Lopez likes to do the razor cut with a straight razor and comb. His scissor-cut designs include low skin fades. Beards have been coming back into style for past couple of years so he offers straight razor shaves for your head of face and even includes the hot towel.
“Not too many barbers do women’s hair because it is a little more involved, but I do, setting myself apart from others,” Lopez said.
Growing up in Tucson, Arizona, he joined the military doing a total of seven years starting in the infantry as a sniper and doing recognizance. Transitioning to special operations he did deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan eventually being released on a medical discharge.
Stationed in North Carolina he obtained his barber’s license and worked for some time cutting hair. Moving to Sarasota he continued the job and then came to Venice where he was offered the opportunity of having his own business.
Setting the goal of opening for the back to school week, The Parlor Barbershop began with a lot of work and has been going strong since. Lopez is full-time and his colleague Vinny Santoro is part-time, they operate three stations.
It is open Mondays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Lopez offers mobile barbering to businesses and homes in Venice, call 941-488-7000.
