VENICE — Despite threats of rain, nearly 600 seniors graduated underneath a vibrant sunset during Venice High School's graduation ceremony on Friday night.
"It does not feel real," said Venice High graduate Maggie Waring.
Before the ceremony, the 585 seniors gathered in the new gym waiting for their high school journeys to end.
"Class of 2022, let's do this," said Student Body President Jaeden Rae during her introduction speech.
Excitement along with nerves filled the gym in preparation for the big night. Many of the seniors reflected on the past few years while hugging their friends and taking pictures.
"It's exciting but sad at the same time," said Dylan Conaway.
Eden Horan recalled the hectic senior year and mentioned the pandemic, which started during their sophomore year.
While the two prior classes had restrictions on graduation, this year's ceremony had no limitations with families and friends packed into Powell-Davis Stadium.
"I'm really thankful to have this in-person graduation," said Mo Jones, who mentioned it would be "indescribable" walking across the stage.
Some graduates described their feelings of the night as "happy," "grateful," "excited" and "nervous."
"I'm excited to start the next chapter of my life," said Emileigh Johnson, who was one of only two seniors in the nursing program along with Chloe Cavigliano.
A sea of green and white flooded onto the field as the graduates walked out to a roaring applause from the crowd.
Rae introduced the class to their last celebration together.
"We've had each other to lean on our entire lives," Rae said.
Other student speakers of the night recalled collective memories of their four years, including the pandemic, the TikTok stairs and, of course, the state champion football team.
"We stand here today on the threshold of the rest of our lives," said speaker Ava Hendricks.
Hendricks mentioned that nothing lasts forever, but urged the graduates to use the night to celebrate themselves and their fellow classmates.
Student Body Vice President Mya Fraser went through their academic journey, including starting school as preschoolers in 2008.
But once the Class of 2022 got to high school, the unexpected happened.
"We never thought a pandemic would be why our worlds were turned upside down," Fraser said.
"COVID was a unique experience to all of us."
However, she mentioned the past 13 years and two years of the pandemic led them all to that moment.
"It is time for part two of our lives," Fraser said. "It's time to follow our dreams."
She said the graduates sitting in the chairs were brave enough to accomplish anything.
"It's been up and down but we made it," said Myles Weston.
