VENICE — It appears the pickleball is going to be kicked down the road one more time.
The City Council had been scheduled to hear an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a site-and-development plan for three pickleball courts at the Venetian Golf and River Club on Tuesday.
The matter has already been postponed twice — once to give appellant Harvey Feltquate more time to prepare, as many affected residents were out of state, and once because he had a related matter on appeal to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
But that hearing was postponed due to Hurricane Ian and hasn’t been rescheduled, according to a memo from City Clerk Kelly Michaels. The parties are now asking for a delay of the Council appeal until the Jan. 24 meeting.
The Council will vote on whether to grant a further postponement.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider a request from the city attorney for another private meeting regarding developer Pat Neal’s lawsuit seeking reimbursement of permit fees. If the Council approves the request, the meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m.
• Hear an update on possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages at public beaches, and consider whether to renew the ordinance.
• Hear a presentation on the impact of Hurricane Ian on the city budget.
• Discuss storm debris collection from private roadways.
• Discuss Public Art Advisory Board membership.
• Consider a resolution amending personnel rules regarding access to group health insurance and vacation leave.
• Consider approving a proposed 9% pay increase for the city manager and city clerk.
• Consider approving three-year collective bargaining agreements with Local 1718 American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees and Fraternal Order of Police Sergeants and Lieutenants. Both contracts call for a 9% raise.
• Consider accepting the developer’s completion and payment bonds for Magnolia Bay North Phase 1 Final Plat and a utility easement agreement with Wisdom Properties LLC for a portion of tracts 14 and Tract 17 of Toscana Isles.
• Consider approving an agreement to use $2,750,000 in park impact fees for the design and construction of the new park in Northeast Venice.
• Consider reappointing John Holic to the Venice Housing Authority.
• Present America in Bloom awards.
• Proclaim Nov. 16, 2022, as “Geographic Information Systems Day” and the week of Nov. 14-18, 2022, as “Geography Awareness Week.”
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com by clicking the “Meetings” button.
