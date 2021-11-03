Genevieve Pitturo signs copies of her book, Purpose, Passion and Pajamas at the Ladies Night Out event at the Venice Yacht Club. Genevieve started the Pajama Program in New York more than 20 years ago.
Genevieve Pitturo signs copies of her book, Purpose, Passion and Pajamas at the Ladies Night Out event at the Venice Yacht Club. Genevieve started the Pajama Program in New York more than 20 years ago.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Cathleen Nardi and her mom Ann Van Cott showcase Cathleen’s Quillos at the Ladies Night Out event at the Venice Yacht Club. Ann was chair of the event.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Sandi O’Donnell tries on a ring, one of the featured silver pieces showcased by Melissa Luoma at the Ladies Night Out event at the Venice Yacht Club.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Joan Bowen, Ruth Sjierson and Sally Terranova enjoy a fun Ladies Night Out at the Venice Yacht Club. The women are always on hand supporting worthy while causes like books and pajamas.
The recent Ladies Night Out at the Venice Yacht Club was all about passion.
Ann Van Cott, the organizer of the event, developed a passion for the Pajama Program more than 20 years ago. Together with Genevieve Pitturo, whose vision of every child having a new pair of pajamas and a new book became popular in New York, the women made Ladies Night Out an annual event at the Venice Yacht Club.
Each year, women donate new pajamas and story books for children in homeless shelters. Locally, they are distributed by SPARCC, Twig, Our Mother’s House and Children First.
This year, the Ladies Night Out event brought 188 books and more than 300 pairs of pajamas.
As in past years, the evening included a dinner and fashion show. This year, Sandy’s Designer Clothing on Venice Avenue presented the fashions.
“There are many women whose passion develops into a business, and we wanted to give them a chance to share their passions,” Ann said.
This year, Ladies Night included a Vendor’s Market with drinks and appetizers. Featured were Cathleen Nardi and her Quillos — quilts that transform into pillows.
Melissa Fuoro showed off her one-of-a-kind silver jewelry. Marie Diciceo runs Mercado on Spur Street and has a passion for everything Vintage. She showcased fascinators by Wendy.
Genevieve Pitturo signed copies of her book, Purpose, Passion and Pajamas. Genevieve is kind and friendly and welcomed stories about happy endings.
More than 160 women attended the event. Donations came from those in attendance and Yacht Club members who support this event each year.
It is clear there are many women in Venice who share a passion for helping others. They enjoyed a spectacular Ladies Night Out.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Ann Van Cott. She is an organizer extraordinaire and has a reputation for attending to details.
Ann has a soft spot in her heart for helping people. That extends beyond pajamas.
Ann sponsors events at the Yacht Club. She likes connecting people like Genevieve Pitturo for a book signing at the new Venice Bookshop on Miami.
Ann has been seen at the Yacht Club decked in diamonds promoting a fundraiser, always ready to lend a hand. If there is a need, all can count on her.
Ann VanCott is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.