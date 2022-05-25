Fast growing is the new business center in Nokomis at the U.S. 41 and Albee Road intersection, including the recently opened Patriot Pack & Ship at 253 S. Tamiami Trail in the Palm Square Shopping Center. It is across from the Nokomis Wawa. Opening soon is the new Wendy’s, and nearing completion the Hilton Extended Stay Hotel.
VENICE — Patriot Pack & Ship at 253 S. Tamiami Trail in the Palm Square Shopping Center in Nokomis has opened, with a name that is in honor of veterans.
Terry Purdy acquired the store and renovated it before opening. Originally from Connecticut, she moved to this area 20 years ago, having had a background in banking.
She and her husband chose the new name of ‘Patriot’ Pack & Ship, as he is a veteran.
The business is an authorized packing and shipping location for FedEx, DHL and the United States Postal Service.
“Bring your items in. We have the small and large boxes to professionally pack them, ensuring each arrives in perfect condition,” Purdy said. “They will be safely and securely shipped with the special service you select, and tracking information is emailed to you. For veterans, we offer a discount.”
New services include providing on-the-spot key cutting with instant replacements. Mailbox rentals are available and in-store extras include cardboard boxes, bubble-wrap, greeting cards, cold drinks, candies and refreshments. Purdy is a Notary Public.
The business is across from the Nokomis Wawa at the U.S. 41 and Albee Road intersection. Opening soon is the new Wendy’s, and nearing completion is the nearby Hilton Extended Stay.
Under construction nearby is a Woodie’s Wash Shack Express Car Wash.
Across Tamiami Trail, work has begun on the major expansion for Matthews Currie Ford new service facility and to the south is the recently opened Heartis Retirement Community.
Patriot Pack & Ship is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 941-217-7295.
