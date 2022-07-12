Paula Pipkins

Venice Mailroom Supervisor Paula Pipkins was named Sun Coast Media Group's Employee of the Month for June.

VENICE — From working in press rooms since she was 19, the Venice Mailroom Supervisor Paula Pipkins knows a thing or two about the print business.

"It's in my blood," Pipkins said.

She was named the June Employee of the Month for Sun Coast Media Group, which owns the Venice Gondolier and The Daily Sun.

Pipkins started working in print at the Bradenton Herald. When the print center closed down in 2008, she spent a few years doing other jobs before going back to print in 2014 with the Sun Coast Press, which oversees the Venice and Port Charlotte Print Centers.

"Any production after it comes off the press," she said about the job.

In her position, Pipkins oversees inserts, ordering paper, or "whatever needs to be done."


This includes inserts in the Venice Gondolier and any other papers printed at the center.

"I love it," Pipkins said.

While the hours can be long, she said those in the print center are like a big family. Her son actually works in the print center on the printing side.

Outside of work, Pipkins said she likes to be at home with her dogs.

"She is just a magnificent worker," said Julio Morales, the Sun Coast Press production director and Pipkins' supervisor.

Morales commented on her "great personality" and how Pipkins would go the extra mile to help out, including double shifts when someone in the Venice Print Center retired.

"She's one of those employees you want on your side," he said.

