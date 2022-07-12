VENICE — From working in press rooms since she was 19, the Venice Mailroom Supervisor Paula Pipkins knows a thing or two about the print business.
"It's in my blood," Pipkins said.
She was named the June Employee of the Month for Sun Coast Media Group, which owns the Venice Gondolier and The Daily Sun.
Pipkins started working in print at the Bradenton Herald. When the print center closed down in 2008, she spent a few years doing other jobs before going back to print in 2014 with the Sun Coast Press, which oversees the Venice and Port Charlotte Print Centers.
"Any production after it comes off the press," she said about the job.
In her position, Pipkins oversees inserts, ordering paper, or "whatever needs to be done."
This includes inserts in the Venice Gondolier and any other papers printed at the center.
"I love it," Pipkins said.
While the hours can be long, she said those in the print center are like a big family. Her son actually works in the print center on the printing side.
Outside of work, Pipkins said she likes to be at home with her dogs.
"She is just a magnificent worker," said Julio Morales, the Sun Coast Press production director and Pipkins' supervisor.
Morales commented on her "great personality" and how Pipkins would go the extra mile to help out, including double shifts when someone in the Venice Print Center retired.
"She's one of those employees you want on your side," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.