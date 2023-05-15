VENICE — Law enforcement personnel from around the region gathered at the Church of the Nazarene Monday to pay tribute to fallen comrades as part of National Police Week, May 14-20.
The 2023 Law Enforcement Memorial was hosted Monday by the Venice Police Department to express gratitude "to those who made the ultimate sacrifice" in the line of duty, Chief Charlie Thorpe said.
A total of 13 Florida law enforcement officers, including three K9s, did that in 2022, he said.
Their names — and the names of another seven who were killed in prior years — were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which now bears 23,785 names.
Among them was Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor.
Taylor, 23, was conducting a traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 along Interstate 75. According to authorities, he was struck by his own vehicle after another car struck it.
Cassandra Smith, 30, was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol in November for allegedly driving under the influence.
She faces one count each of vehicular homicide, DUI involving the death of another person, and refusal to submit to breath testing, and two counts of DUI.
Authorities allege Smith swerved through three lanes of traffic on Interstate 75 and hit the Taylor's parked patrol car on the side of the road. Taylor was speaking with the driver of another car during a traffic stop, and both were struck by the patrol car. Smith is being held at Charlotte County Jail.
Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee, the keynote speaker on Monday, said he was honored to represent the community to help recognize the "selfless sacrifice" made by members of the "thin blue line across America" who protect people they don't know and have never even met.
He was part of that line in Newport, Rhode Island, where he served as the police department's research and development director. And his youngest son, Joe Lavallee is part of it now as a SWAT leader, he said.
When Joe Lavallee left college in his last semester to achieve his dream of becoming a police officer, part of his training included an orientation for his parents on what to expect as family of someone in law enforcement.
"We continue to pray for God's protection for Joe and his comrades," he said.
It's been 15 years since he went into law enforcement.
The debt owed to those who were killed in the line of duty can never be repaid, he said.
The ceremonial aspects of a law enforcement funeral — the weapons salute, the flag presentation, the playing of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes and the sounding of "Taps" — indicate it was no ordinary loss, he said.
The true recognition of it, however, comes in carrying on the cause the officer died for, Lavallee said, for in that way it will never be forgotten.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.