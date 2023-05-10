The Venice Indians Salute to Veterans started with their wanting to pay tribute to the memory of Colonel Jack Dundas.

He was a longtime fan of Venice baseball. Col. Dundas received seven Purple Hearts in three wars. He was three times wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, twice wounded in Korea and twice more in Vietnam.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and idea. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

