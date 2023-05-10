From left, Joe Komoraski, Hansel Faulkner, Brenden Curcio, Craig Faulkner and Ray Sinibaldi are the winning team that makes sure the annual Salute to Veterans is a nice tribute. They work with the players throughout the season. Hansel keeps score, and Ray is the voice of the Venice Indians.
Veteran Al Carlson gets greetings from Venice High baseball players and coaches as he and other veterans take their places on the baseball field. Al is longtime Venice sports fan and has been attending games in all sports for over 15 years.
Veteran John Dinka enjoys a visit with Venice Indians Lucas Jackson and Aaron Montalvo. John was a pitcher when he played baseball.
Old friends, from left, retired Marine Major Mike Dubrule and Norm MacLellan are happy to meet after several years. These two veterans continue to serve the community.
The Venice Indians Salute to Veterans started with their wanting to pay tribute to the memory of Colonel Jack Dundas.
He was a longtime fan of Venice baseball. Col. Dundas received seven Purple Hearts in three wars. He was three times wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, twice wounded in Korea and twice more in Vietnam.
The Colonel was at every baseball game and practice. Everyone could always spot him in the same second row seat next to the Venice dugout.
The team decided to honor Col. Dundas with an annual Salute to Veterans. This year, Cassarianos sponsored the event. More than 130 veterans attended.
They were greeted by Venice High varsity and junior varsity players. A delicious barbecue dinner included plenty of time for visiting with old friends.
Venice High School players enjoyed learning that some of the veterans played baseball when they were in school. It was a fun time that included some selfies.
The veterans walked on the field with Ray Sinibaldi, the voice of the Venice Indians, introducing each veteran and their military branch.
Veterans from American Legion NoVel Post 159 along with the Venice High ROTC presented the colors. The tribute included a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
Venice High School student Daniela Morales sang the National Anthem. The veterans and players faced each other on the ballfield lines and every veteran got to experience throwing the first pitch.
Special recognition was given to Cpl. Robert Jones, who fought on Okinawa with the 1st Marine Division.
What started out as a special tribute to Col. Dundas has evolved into grand celebration of veterans, the USA and Venice baseball.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Hansel Faulkner. This veteran and father of the Venice High baseball coach is a regular at games.
He was the scorekeeper for the team for several seasons. He is a great cheerleader for the players and coaches.
For years, Hansel was one of the players on the Venice Senior League. Their teams were fun to watch and played some championship games. When not on the ballfield, Hansel enjoys gardening and spending time with his family.
Hansel’s friendly face at home games and away games adds to making everyone feel a part of the team. Hansel Faulkner is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and idea. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
