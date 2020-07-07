Police lights

NORTH VENICE — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old Sarasota girl reportedly walked into traffic and was killed on Interstate 75.

The fatal crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in the southbound lanes near Mile Marker 195, the Laurel Road exit in North Venice.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle heading south in the passing lane near Laurel Road struck the teenager who walked into traffic.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan involved in the crash was driven by a 27-year-old female from Philadelphia, with a 26-year-old female passenger, also from Philadelphia.

There were no other vehicles pulled off the roadway at the time of the crash.

FHP troopers continue to investigate.

Southbound lanes of I-75 near Laurel Road were closed down throughout the investigation, reopening around 5 a.m. 

