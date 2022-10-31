featured Pedestrian killed in Sarasota crash Staff Report Oct 31, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A man was killed while trying to cross U.S. 41 near Upper Glencoe Avenue in Sarasota on Sunday night the FHP said. The highway was closed for four hours while troopers investigated. PROVIDED BY SCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — A man was killed when he was struck by a pickup Sunday night on U.S. 41 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.The crash happened at 9:47 p.m. at Tamiami Trail and Upper Glencoe Avenue, the FHP reported.A pickup, driven by a 75-year-old man, was headed south on the inside lane. The pedestrian, who was 35, was walking across the road. The truck struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither the driver nor his 26-year-old female passenger were injured.That portion of U.S. 41 was closed to traffic from the time of the crash until about 2 a.m. as troopers investigated.The crash is under investigation, the FHP reported. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Police: Man causes crash, then buys whiskey shots Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Now the rebuild begins Leave the county charter amendment process alone Homeowners must disclose flood-damage when selling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police: Man causes crash, then buys whiskey shots Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Now the rebuild begins Leave the county charter amendment process alone Homeowners must disclose flood-damage when selling Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
