Pedestrian killed in Sarasota

A man was killed while trying to cross U.S. 41 near Upper Glencoe Avenue in Sarasota on Sunday night the FHP said. The highway was closed for four hours while troopers investigated.

 PROVIDED BY SCSO

SARASOTA — A man was killed when he was struck by a pickup Sunday night on U.S. 41 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 9:47 p.m. at Tamiami Trail and Upper Glencoe Avenue, the FHP reported.


