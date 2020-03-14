VENICE – An 82-year-old woman died Thursday after she was hit by a delivery van while crossing at Tampa and Nokomis avenues in downtown Venice.
The victim was identified as Sally A. Boerschel. Next of kin have been notified, according to a Venice Police Department press statement.
The delivery vehicle was a 2019 Ford Transit E250 van operated by Corey L. Wyant, 32.
According to the statement, it’s believed that Wyant was turning from southbound Nokomis Avenue onto eastbound Tampa Avenue to drive toward U.S. 41 when he struck Boerschel, who was walking in the crosswalk adjacent to the Venice Theatre.
At the city’s request, stop signs were installed throughout the intersection as part of the downtown improvement project completed last year.
The Florida Department of Transportation previously opposed stop signs interrupting the flow of Tampa Avenue traffic at that intersection for fear traffic might back up onto Tamiami Trail.
Any charges or citations are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
VPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Paul Freeman at 941-486-2444; refer to case no. 20-000441.
