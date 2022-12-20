Fatal crash in Osprey

A man was killed late Monday in Osprey that closed U.S. 41 for hours while an investigation was underway. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED/SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

OSPREY - A 61-year-old Sarasota man riding a bicycle was killed late Monday on U.S. 41, according to authorities. 

The man was riding south along U.S. 41 and was just south of Bay Acres Avenue in Osprey about 8:45 p.m.


