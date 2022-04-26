Police lights

SARASOTA - An elderly man was struck and killed by the driver of a car in Sarasota on Monday night. 

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old Sarasota resident, had stopped at a stop sign about 7:08 p.m. at Tuttle Avenue near Whitfield Avenue, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The pedestrian, an 89-year-old Sarasota man, attempted to cross Whitfield Avenue in a south direction, the FHP stated. 

"As the (pickup truck) began to travel west from the stop sign, the front right of (the vehicle) collided with pedestrian," the report stated.

The pedestrian was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The investigation remains underway.

