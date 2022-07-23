Crosswalk

Pedestrians cross West Venice Avenue Friday morning. The white stanchions trigger in-pavement lighting as an additional warning to motorists, who are advised by the yellow sign to stop for people in the crosswalk. The crosswalk is pavers, not asphalt, providing more cues that it’s not a regular part of the roadway.

VENICE — Being a pedestrian in parts of Florida is a high-risk activity, according to Dangerous by Design 2022, the latest report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.

The North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton metropolitan area is one of those parts, the report states, ranking 19th out of the top 100 U.S. metros in pedestrian fatality rate for 2016-20.

This “bulb-out,” at the northeast corner of West Venice Avenue and Nassau Street, offers pedestrians better visibility and less distance to cover while forcing drivers to make slower turns than a more rounded corner would.


This crosswalk on the east side of the West Venice Avenue/Nassau Street intersection has a sensory strip to warn the visibility impaired they’re entering a crosswalk, as well as pavers as another cue. The crosswalk cuts through the median, where pedestrians can stop on their way across.
A fence runs though most of the median on West Venice Avenue, causing pedestrians to use designated crosswalks instead of randomly cutting across the street.
