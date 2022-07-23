VENICE — Being a pedestrian in parts of Florida is a high-risk activity, according to Dangerous by Design 2022, the latest report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition.
The North Port/Sarasota/Bradenton metropolitan area is one of those parts, the report states, ranking 19th out of the top 100 U.S. metros in pedestrian fatality rate for 2016-20.
And that’s actually an improvement over recent years. The metro ranked No. 6 in 2021 and No. 4 in 2019.
But despite the improvement between those two years, the Pedestrian Danger Index score actually went up, indicating, as Sarasota County’s Strategic Safety Action Plan and Metrics states, “that the area drop in national rankings wasn’t necessarily due to safer conditions.”
It’s an issue both the county and the city of Venice have taken steps to address.
By the numbers
The metro area’s pedestrian fatality rate was 2.92 deaths per 100,000 population for 2020, which represented the eighth-largest increase among all 100 metros over the period from 2016 to 2019.
The area had 120 pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2020. There were 11 in Sarasota County in 2020, from 81 pedestrian-related crashes, according to the county’s 2020 Crash Summary Report, the most current one available.
It shows the number of crashes was at a three-year low, down from 175 in 2017.
Two of the deaths were in the Venice area: one at U.S. 41 and Alligator Drive and one on the island, at North Nokomis Avenue and West Tampa Avenue.
The state had a slightly higher fatality rate — 3.22 per 100,000 population, with 3,420 deaths from 2016 to 2020, the Dangerous by Design report shows.
Florida — the second-most dangerous state for pedestrians after New Mexico — has seven of the top 20 deadliest metros. No other state has more than four.
Two more Florida metros barely missed the top 20, coming in at nos. 21 and 23.
Nationally, there were 6,529 pedestrian deaths in 2020, an increase of 4.5% over the previous year. That’s an average of 18 deaths per day.
The report’s authors predict an even larger increase when data for 2021 are available — 11%-13% higher, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governors Highway Safety Association.
That would mean between 7,265 and 7,485 deaths for the year, according to the report. It would be a 40-year high, it states.
The report notes a seeming contradiction in the impact of the coronavirus pandemic — pedestrian fatalities increased even though drivers logged far fewer miles.
The explanation appears to be that people walked more and the cars that were on the road took advantage of the lack of traffic to go faster.
Road congestion seems to have had a beneficial effect on both traffic deaths and pedestrian deaths, it states.
What to do
The major cause of danger to pedestrians that the report identifies is that roads are generally designed to maximize the speedy flow of vehicular traffic.
Instead of letting engineers design a road and then set its speed limit — typically the speed that only the fastest 15% of drivers would exceed — policymakers should decide how fast they want traffic to move and design the road to encourage compliance rather than just rely on law enforcement, it says.
Recommended techniques to accomplish that include narrower travel lanes with on-street parking; sharper corners that have to be taken at a slower speed; and well-marked crosswalks.
Features that add to pedestrian safety are “bulb-outs” — an extension of the curb to reduce pedestrian travel distance across an intersection; raised medians, to provide a “refuge” between vehicle travel lanes; and midblock crosswalks, to discourage jaywalking.
Designing roads to safely accommodate all users is the philosophy behind the Complete Streets concept, which the county incorporated into its comprehensive plan several years ago.
Though its Complete Streets Implementation Strategies Plan wasn’t adopted until last August, the county has been using the principles the whole time “because we were looking at best practices,” said Patrick Lui, Bicycle, Pedestrian & Trails coordinator.
The concept builds flexibility into the design process, he said. Where previously road lanes and sidewalks had a fixed width, now considerations such as the local environment and the types of use expected can be factored in.
“You create from a bigger menu of items to build that road,” he said.
Speed is the main concern, though, because the faster traffic moves, the higher the likelihood of a crash, he said. And if the crash involves a “vulnerable user” and a car, the higher the likelihood of serious injury or worse.
Though construction is now in the state’s hands, Lui said that the widening of River Road has always had Complete Streets features incorporated into it.
Most noticeably, pedestrians and bicyclists will be well separated from cars and there will be high-visibility crossings, Lui said.
Safety downtown
The Complete Streets concept isn’t included in the city’s comprehensive plan, which sets sidewalk coverage at 50%-84% for arterial and collector roads and 0%-49% for local roads.
In 2016, as the plan was being drafted, 11 arterial and collector segments fell below that standard. Several were along the bypass, which has undergone a major improvement project, while two involving Laurel Road should be addressed when that road is widened.
West Venice Avenue, a principal arterial, was already at a higher level of service but it received a number of pedestrian-safety enhancements as part of the beautification project completed in 2019.
A fence through the middle of the West Venice Avenue median encourages the use of crosswalks, which are located at intersections and midblock, with the midblock crosswalks designated by flashing in-pavement lights when a pedestrian is present.
There are bulb-outs at the crosswalks to reduce the distance to be covered, and the crosswalks cut through the median, so pedestrians don’t have to cross all four lanes in one trip.
The bulb-outs at the intersections provide more visibility and require drivers to make slower turns.
Sidewalks were widened for greater accessibility and improved traffic flow. For greater pedestrian safety, bicycles have been banned from downtown sidewalks for several years.
West Miami and West Tampa avenues received similar improvements, minus the fence, since neither has a median, and all of the intersections downtown were converted to four-way stops.
The City Council had discussed re-creating a pedestrian promenade from Nokomis Avenue to the beach from John Nolen’s original plan for the city as part of the beautification project but balked at its estimated $1 million price tag.
