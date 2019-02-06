The Venice City Council discussed a lot of options before approving plans for the Downtown Beautification Project but a fence in the medians was a consistent element.
Even when a promenade was under consideration, the walkway would have been accompanied by a fence, to keep people from crossing West Venice Avenue other than at a crosswalk.
Now that fencing has been installed, the Council has received complaints about it — in particular, the sections of double fencing adjacent to crosswalks and intersections.
The city has already announced that they’ll be removed in favor of extending the single line of fencing throughout the medians. But there appears to be no sentiment in favor of using a thick hedge or other vegetation to achieve the purpose of the fence — deterring jaywalking.
There were plants in the medians previously but people cutting through them rather than using a crosswalk gradually wore paths. Tales of near-misses of pedestrians cutting through traffic supported the concept of a fence as plans for the downtown project were formulated.
Though it’s not posted anywhere, Florida law prohibits crossing a street between intersections with traffic control devices — including a stop sign — at any point other than a marked crosswalk.
It also provides that someone crossing other than in a marked crosswalk or an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection yield the right of way to “all vehicles upon the roadway.”
Violating either law is a noncriminal traffic infraction punishable by a $15 fine.
Venice and Sarasota County have the authority to impose their own regulations on pedestrians but a search of their codes didn’t turn up any.
Did you know?
Although pedestrians generally do have the right of way, they also have other rules to follow, under Florida Statute Section 316.130:
• Pedestrians are subject to traffic control signals at intersections. If there isn’t a pedestrian signal, obey the traffic signal.
• If there’s a sidewalk, “no pedestrian shall, unless required by other circumstances, walk along the portion of a roadway paved for vehicular traffic.”
• If there’s no sidewalk, then “where practicable” a pedestrian shall “walk only on the shoulder of the left side of the roadway ….” Walk facing oncoming traffic.
• Except in a marked crosswalk, you must cross a road at either a right angle to the curb or the shortest route to the opposite curb.
• “Whenever practicable,” use the right half of a crosswalk.
Florida consistently ranks among the states with the highest number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities, with the largest group of deaths — about one-third of them — occurring on a city street, according to a 2017 report by the Governors Highway Safety Administration.
