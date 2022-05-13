SARASOTA — Pediatrician Rachna Gulati said she's heard only a few parents expressing concern about the availability of baby formula but offered some advice Thursday for anyone having trouble finding some.
Gulati, of Sarasota Memorial Hospital's First Physician Group, attributed her experience to a high percentage of mothers breast-feeding locally, which she recommends whenever possible for the health benefits to mother and child.
Families that are using formula instead should work with their pediatrician before running low to explore their options, she said.
The doctor may have a supply or be aware of resources that do, such as a food bank, she said. Formula may also be available online.
It's OK to switch brands, she said, unless the baby is on a specialized formula.
But it's not OK to dilute the formula to try to stretch out the supply.
Formulas are designed to meet the baby's nutritional needs and diluting them can cause electrolyte and mineral deficiencies, Gulati said.
"One of the things I will absolutely advise you not to do is water down the formula," she said. "That is not recommended at all."
Parents shouldn't try to create their own formula for the same reason, and because of the risk of contamination, she said.
A baby nearing age 1 might be ready to start on cow's milk, but that decision also needs to be made in consultation with your pediatrician. Cow's milk has too much protein for younger babies, she added.
Buying breast milk is an option but it poses health and safety risks, she said. Only buy from an accredited source and don't accept milk from friends or neighbors.
Both SMH facilities, in Sarasota and Venice, have a breast milk depot but the milk is for premature babies.
The hospitals are fully stocked with formula and haven't had any supply disruptions, said Heather Graber Neonatal ICU clinical manager.
