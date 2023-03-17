Pelican Pointe Relay for Life Team

In terms of raising money for the American Cancer Society, the Pelican Pointe Relay for Life team is ranked 28th in the country. Members of the team include (l-r) Dennis Smith, Diane Farrell and Gene Allen.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

VENICE — The Venice Relay For Life Team recently held its annual Relay Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society.

This year, the event was held March 4 at Venice High School. Receiving special recognition from ACS was the Pelican Pointe Relay For Life team, which ranked 28th in the nation in donations given to ACS in 2022.


