In terms of raising money for the American Cancer Society, the Pelican Pointe Relay for Life team is ranked 28th in the country. Members of the team include (l-r) Dennis Smith, Diane Farrell and Gene Allen.
VENICE — The Venice Relay For Life Team recently held its annual Relay Walk to benefit the American Cancer Society.
This year, the event was held March 4 at Venice High School. Receiving special recognition from ACS was the Pelican Pointe Relay For Life team, which ranked 28th in the nation in donations given to ACS in 2022.
They were identified as a top performing team in the United States with a total donation last year of $75,663.
Since the inception of the Pelican Pointe team by Sue Lord Allen in 2002, the Pelican Pointe Team has donated $1,319,506 to this worthwhile cause.
This money helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking cancer research, provide free information and support to people undergoing cancer treatment, and help prevent cancer and find it earlier when it’s easier to treat.
Receiving the award for Pelican Pointe were Dennis Smith, golf tournament chair; Diane Farrell, garage sale chair; and Gene Allen, the Venice Relay Team liaison.
The next Pelican Pointe fundraising event this year will be the golf tournament being held on April 15.
