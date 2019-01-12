Nokomis Fire Department responded to a call for help to rescue a pelican dangling upside down in a tree Wednesday, January 9, next to The North Jetty Fish Camp.
Attached to the tree by fishing line tangled around its feet, the pelican beat its wings to escape while growing tired and in danger of falling into the rocks below along the waters edge next to the Fish Camp.
Nokomis firemen brought in a truck with a ladder which they carefully navigated through the branches where the pelican was caught, high above.
Peg Magee of Venice Wildlife Rescue was present as Nokomis Fireman Marco Nepomuceno led the charge up the ladder to rescue the pelican.
With bird in hand, Nepomuceno descended the ladder to the applause of onlookers all along the North Jetty where Magee waited to receive and transport it.
The pelican was taken to Venice Wildlife Rescue where it will be cared for then released.
As of Thursday, it was reported that the pelican was doing well and “eating like crazy.”
For more information on Venice Wildlife Rescue, call 941-484-9657.
