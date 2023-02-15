Standing, from left, Beth Gehring, Carol Forden, seated, from left, Diane Penick and Emily Sarnecke look forward to an afternoon luncheon of sisterhood and inspiration at the PEO luncheon. This group also served as the welcoming and seat assignment committee.
The Sisters of EY chapter gave an interesting presentation on the history of PEO and its founders. Several narrated while others came as the ghosts of sisters past. The women received a warm thank you.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Peg Graff and Nancy Wakeman do some shopping at the PEO boutique at the annual luncheon at Venetian Golf and River Club. Most items are created by PEO sisters, including lovely notecards.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Annette Noren welcomed sisters to the annual PEO luncheon and kept presenters on track. She recognized former presidents and several sisters for their longevity with PEO.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
