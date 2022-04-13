Pauline and Don Stratton joined the members of PEO in an annual luncheon celebrating the joy of books. They added to the luncheon with lively conversation. As members of the community, they have many similar experiences to PEO members.
PEO members, book signing committee members, board members and officers enjoyed the annual book signing and luncheon featuring local author Don Stratton. This is a group of retired teachers, artists, nurses, writers and friends. They come from various areas of the country joined in spirit by the PEO.
Sue Fusselman chaired the annual Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) EY Chapter annual book and author luncheon. She is a longtime member of the group.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Bruce Kinne and Roy Smith not only attended the PEO luncheon but also helped carry items, including books, to and from the event.
