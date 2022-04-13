The Philanthropic Educational Organization, PEO, celebrated books at their 6th annual book and author luncheon at Grand Paradiso.

Local author and mystery writer Don Stratton was the featured speaker.

Don and his wife Pauline moved to Venice in 2004. After golf, singing in a men’s choir, playing jazz piano and birding, Don felt something was missing in his life.

It was time to write, and Don decided to become a mystery writer. Before moving to Florida, Don was a teacher and had written several textbooks.

People often ask Don where he get his ideas. Nearly all his books have a Florida setting, like China Gold set at Selby Gardens and Operation Red Tide at Mote Marine.

“Write what you know or think you know and make it interesting,” he told the group.

He sets a goal of writing 1,600 words a day. To him, writing is an addiction. He writes better in the morning.

He offered several words of wisdom like, “The first draft is you telling yourself the story.”

The PEO luncheon brought about 100 “sisters” together. The goal of the organization is to educate women and promote opportunities for them.

Being with the members offers a fun time listening to their experiences in PEO. Many of them are retired teachers so they have varied stories about their adventures in classrooms.


It is interesting to compare educational practices across the country.

Three cheers to Sue Fusselman and her committee for a friendly, well-organized, energizing event.

One of Our Best

The special person of this week is Don Stratton. Not only is he an excellent writer but gives generously of his time for fundraisers.

It is clear Don enjoys talking about the writing process and answering questions from would-be writers in the audience.

It is also clear he is a retired teacher. The information he gives is direct and easy to understand.

Don enjoyed meeting fans and signing copies of his books before the luncheon. He took time to chat about books and life in Venice. He is friendly and outgoing and kind.

The PEO luncheon was the perfect place for Don to share writing tips. PEO members support writers and teaching.

His message of, “You can edit a bad page but not a blank page,” was a good motivator.

Don Stratton is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

