The new second Marriott, a TownePlace Suites at 2986 Executive Drive, opened in mid-December. Situated across the road from the existing Marriott Fairfield Suites, TownePlace Suites is the new Marriott brand offering both long- and short-term stay facilities.
The new Marriott extended stay hotel opened mid-December, and the owner reports the majority of people checking-in have been staying for a month as they look for property in Sarasota County.
It is the second Marriott for Venice at the Jacaranda I-75 interchange, with the new one being built across the road from the existing Marriott Fairfield Suites. The new hotel, called Marriott TownePlace Suites, is at 2986 Executive Drive.
“It opens a new market by mirroring residences of the company,” said Brad McMillin, owner of both hotels.
This Marriott hotel addresses two markets, having both 1- and 2-bedroom suites with kitchenettes for the extended stay together with regular hotel suites.
“Every brand of Marriott has its tag and this is ‘something borrowed’ while enjoying a longer stay,” he said. “There are 86 rooms in this 4-story Marriott TownePlace. Well-appointed single and double suites with closets are equipped with full kitchens and free wi-fi with Netflix, Pandora, or Crackle accounts, and are pet-friendly.”
The hotel features a private meeting and party room, accommodating 40. Breakfast is served daily, and coffee is available 24 hours, and there is an exercise room.
Twenty employees operate the hotel where guests can meet in the lobby for free daily hot breakfast. The outdoor saltwater heated pool facilities include grills and a fire pit for guests to grill steaks; guests can even borrow tools at the front desk.
“Years ago, you could build a hotel in 12 months, but today there is so much technology in it, so it takes longer as with the our TownePlace Suites, which took 18 months,” McMillin said.
Coordinated with the new hotels is the 10,000-square-foot TownePlace Retail Plaza scheduled to open soon. McMillan currently owns and operates five hotels and is working on another project in this region. He is now completing a Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel in O’Fallon, Illinois.
The surrounding development area around the Jacaranda roundabout has experienced substantial growth during past two years and now offers the established RaceTrac, Wawa, Culvers, Wendy’s, and Dunkin Donuts, with more coming, including a Starbucks.
