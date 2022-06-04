Since 1997, Sigrid Gebel has been planning “perfect” destination weddings.
Timing goes into every aspect of the occasion. From the couple’s arrival in Florida to the minute they depart on their honeymoon, the event is carefully planned.
“I do a timeline of my show and it works,” she said. “Our part is perfect.”
That is the secret to Florida Sun Weddings.
As a performer in The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, a three-ring circus that ran like clockwork, Sigrid learned to appreciate why it was planned and orchestrated to the minute.
Sigrid is the widow of world famous animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams, longtime Ringling star. Gunther performed with lions and tigers and leopards and elephants and horses and more.
Sigrid performed a horse act and eventually daughter Tina would have her own dog act and son Mark succeeded his father in working with the lions and tigers and elephants.
Both son and daughter have become key helpers to the destination wedding business, which these days orchestrates some 150 weddings each year.
In that three-ring show, if even one act were late into the ring, the entire schedule could be disrupted, something that might even prove dangerous to one or more performers.
Timing is as crucial for a destination wedding.
Act One
Sigrid’s career as a wedding planner began in 1997 with a phone call.
“Friends in Europe called up and asked how to plan a wedding in Florida,” Sigrid said. “We didn’t have the technology that we have today.”
But even that first wedding, with everything handled by long-distance, was no challenge for this veteran of The Greatest Show on Earth.
Sigrid purchased an arch to use at the beach, ordered flowers and made all the other arrangements.
It went well. The friends told their friends. And so it grows. The day I interviewed Sigrid and Tina, they were preparing for weddings on the following two weekdays and another on the weekend.
“That first year, 90% of the weddings we planned were for Europeans,” she said. “Now we have a website that Mark built and have created weddings for couples from all over the world.”
Most every country and state has been represented, with many couples returning to celebrate their anniversary.
“One couple comes back every year in November, and I meet them at Finn’s for a glass of wine,” Sigrid said.
The pandemic played a part in changing the demographics. There has been an increase in the number of couples from the north wanting destination weddings in Florida.
Sigrid has a roster of experts who can provide anything needed along this coast.
The one exception was for close circus friends who wanted to be married on the east coast in Palm Beach.
“I had to go to friends I knew there and ask for the best people,” Sigrid said. “Fortunately, the father of the bride was a pilot and knew weather.”
The venue didn’t want to serve outdoors because of predicted rain on the wedding day but the father was right. The weather was just right for the outdoor reception.
“You learn everything in the circus,” she said. “I do a timeline of everything and everyone.”
Planning will be a bit more complicated for a wedding booked for next year — with 150 guests. It, too, will be perfect.
Tina works closely with her mother in planning and set-up. Cristina Gebel will take the photos. Mark helps with setting the “stage.”
Sigrid makes sure the couple arrives in time to acquire their marriage license (court houses are not open on weekends).
“With every couple, I give at least six vendors a job,” Sigrid said. “I love watching the reception. No cake is ever the same.”
Nor is the bride’s dress.
Florida Sun Weddings books the location — beach or other site. While the beach can be reserved, that does not include even one parking space for the set-up crew nor for the wedding party or the guests.
Sigrid has learned when the beaches are the most crowded and when rain is most likely (summer afternoons).
Tina said she sets up for an evening wedding where children are playing because they will be gone, clearing that portion of beach, before the wedding needs to begin.
Even Sigrid cannot do it all
The bride and groom still have to apply for their license together at the nearest circuit court office. Consider that government offices are open only on weekdays (except holidays) and most close at 4 p.m.
“They need to be here by Thursday,” Sigrid said about anyone coming from out of the state to be married on Saturday or Sunday.
There is a three-day waiting period for Florida residents. The couple must allow time for paperwork and not leave home without a passport or driver’s license (not a copy) or state-issued ID, and cash, money order, cashier’s check, American Express, Visa or MasterCard.
Florida residents will also need their Social Security number. International travelers will need passports or immigration numbers or naturalization papers.
If either party has been previously married, the date of divorce, annulment or previous spouse’s death is needed. The cost will be $93.50 or $61 if both partners are Florida residents and have completed a premarital preparation course, which will also let them skip the 3-day waiting period.
After the wedding, the license must be signed by the person who officiated and mailed back to the office where it was issued — within 10 days. It will be certified and returned to the couple.
“The court clerks tell them that and we tell them that,” Tina said. “Sometimes people forget.”
In Florida, the marriage is not legal if the license is not filed with the court within 10 days to be validated. Therefore, that is yet one more thing that is written on Sigrid’s master agenda for the event — make sure it is in the mail to the court.
Florida Sun Weddings has come a long way
They have arranged marriages for couples from the same country, such as Germany but also for couples from different countries such as one partner from Czechoslovakia and the other from Siri Lanka.
“After more than 20 years, I only do morning weddings in the summer,” Sigrid said. “10 a.m. at the beach is good. You can’t guarantee a sunset in summer. We have to fight a lot of variables.
As she is fluent in German, Sigrid has orchestrated many German weddings. She has also done weddings for Spanish speaking couples and even one in which all the vows were done in sign language.
For an elderly wedding guest, a beach wheel chair facilitated getting a grandmother to a ceremony.
“Ninety percent don’t want to get into the chair but we just need to get them out there,” Sigrid said about dealing with another challenge that is all in a day’s work..
Organizing two weddings a day is nothing. On February 2, 2022 (2-2-22), Sigrid and Tina and their crew organized four weddings. That day, Mark coordinated the schedules on his computer.
The show must go on — on schedule.
For more information, visit floridasunweddings.com
