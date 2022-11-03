SARASOTA -- Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will open its 2022-23 “Performances at the Point” outdoor evening concert series with Choral Artists of Sarasota on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey.

Choral Artists will present a one-hour program of songs from “Say a Little Prayer,” the vocal ensemble’s recent season-opening concert, which features meditative music from faith traditions around the world.


