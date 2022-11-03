SARASOTA -- Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will open its 2022-23 “Performances at the Point” outdoor evening concert series with Choral Artists of Sarasota on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey.
Choral Artists will present a one-hour program of songs from “Say a Little Prayer,” the vocal ensemble’s recent season-opening concert, which features meditative music from faith traditions around the world.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Selby Gardens members and $35 for non-members, and may be purchased online at selby.org.
Advance ticket purchase is required.
“We love having Choral Artists of Sarasota at our Historic Spanish Point campus,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president & CEO of Selby Gardens. “Their beautiful voices complement our bayfront sanctuary perfectly.”
Dr. Joseph Holt, artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota, will conduct the performance, and Susan Versage will accompany on piano.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and guests will have time to enjoy the area around the historic White Cottage, Sunken Garden, and Pergola overlooking Little Sarasota Bay prior to the performance.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Michael’s on East Food Truck that operates at the Historic Spanish Point campus.
To learn more, visit selby.org and go to the “Special Events” page.
