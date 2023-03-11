SARASOTA — The Perlman Music Program nurtures the talent of gifted young musicians by providing an opportunity for them to train in Sarasota with Itzhak Perlman at the PMP Winter Residency.
This month, PMP Suncoast presents a recital by The Stearns Point Quartet, four PMP alumni whose passion for PMP and the times they spent together, including in Sarasota, inspired them to recently start the quartet.
Following the residency, PMP students move on to higher education and careers. The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (PMP Suncoast) then invites these alumni back to the Sarasota-Manatee region for performances and outreach initiatives throughout the year.
Each performance offers a unique opportunity for area audiences to learn about and interact with the musicians through Q&A sessions.
“We’re excited to present the Stearns Point Quartet’s first performance in our area,” said Lisa Berger, executive director of Perlman Suncoast. “The four members of the quartet have been a part of the Perlman Music Program and PMP Suncoast as students, and now alum, since 2011.
“There’s something beautiful about being able to play with people we grew up with and with whom we have a collective memory,” violinist Julian Seney said. “Sarasota is especially important to us since we did a lot of our growing up here.”’
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., in the Thomas McGuire Hall at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The program features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Divertimento in D major, K. 136; Ludwig van Beethoven’s String quartet in B-flat major (op. 18, no 6); John Cage’s “FOUR,” and Felix Mendelssohn’s String quartet in F minor (op. 80, no. 6). The program is subject to change.
