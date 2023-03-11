Sterns Point Quartet

The Sterns Point Quartet will perform at 7 p.m., March 29 in the Thomas McGuire Hall at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PERLMAN MUSIC PROGRAM

SARASOTA — The Perlman Music Program nurtures the talent of gifted young musicians by providing an opportunity for them to train in Sarasota with Itzhak Perlman at the PMP Winter Residency.

This month, PMP Suncoast presents a recital by The Stearns Point Quartet, four PMP alumni whose passion for PMP and the times they spent together, including in Sarasota, inspired them to recently start the quartet.


