Betty Heckenbach comes to call

Cast of Asolo Rep’s production of “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.”

 PHOTO BY CLIFF ROLES

SARASOTA — Prepare to laugh out loud at Asolo Rep where “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” opened March 15 for a run that may be too short — given the reception of the opening night audience for this total delight on steroids.

This quintessential “memory play” is all that and more as Josephine “Jo” O’Shea (Lise Bruneau) shares her memory of the year she was about to go off to college until situations occurred that threatened to derail that plan.


