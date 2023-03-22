SARASOTA — Prepare to laugh out loud at Asolo Rep where “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” opened March 15 for a run that may be too short — given the reception of the opening night audience for this total delight on steroids.
This quintessential “memory play” is all that and more as Josephine “Jo” O’Shea (Lise Bruneau) shares her memory of the year she was about to go off to college until situations occurred that threatened to derail that plan.
That would be bad enough but as those “situations” escalated and involved everyone in the family, Father Lovett (Jay Russell) became involved, as well as local gossip Betty Heckenbach, a fellow parishioner.
“In the 70s, you only had your good name and you could only lose it once,” said Linda.
With the help of this particular priest and the town gossip in the 70s, losing one’s good name was very easy to do — with the emphasis on “Very.”
Younger sister Becky O’Shea (Willa Carpenter and mother Linda O’Shea, Erin O’Connor) and Grandmother O’Shea (Martha Velez-Reid) are a challenge for the father of this clan, Mike O’Shea (also portrayed by Jay Russell, as is Betty Hackenbach). So is his sister-in-law, the girls’ Aunt Theresa “Terri” Carmichael.
But Father Lovett proves to be the biggest challenge of all — until he doesn’t when life comes back to haunt him,
With a two-story set by Riw Rakkulchon and speedy costume changes, Russell is the stern priest, the husband-plumber in work clothes and the accident-prone father with two broken arms and the parish busy-body.
Between the 70s fashions and more than a sprinkling of Catholic guilt, the laughter is delivered in waves like high tide in the ocean even as the family’s good name is in jeopardy.
Aunt Terri provides even more comic relief, although there is already an abundance of comedic situations from beginning to end in this work.
Linda, the over-worked mother of the clan, in addition to working at the parish, must keep the house in order, tend to grandma, raise the girls and have the meals on the table for the hard-working father of the clan whose at-home hours seem to involve television time and not much else.
Jo is looking forward to going to Stanford until situations arise that put that in jeopardy. Her mother loses her job at the parish, her father has a serious accident, and a possible pregnancy comes along.
Gossip seems to have plenty of fodder in this family and the priest is ready to wield his authority with an iron fist. After all, he must keep his flock in line.
Directed by Celina Rosenthal, this troupe of actors portrays real people and potentially real situations, but colored by memories that make a good story even better and most of all — hilarious.
Coming in a year in which this area is reeling from hurricane Ian, dealing with seemingly perpetual visits of red tide and more, this “incident” is just what the doctor ordered.
The hair, wig and make-up design by Michelle Hart, lighting design by Driscoll Otto and sound by Sharath Patel all add additional bits and pieces of fun to Katie Forgette’s wonderfully funny play.
“Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” continues through April 22 in repertory at Asolo Rep, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets, call 941-351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.
