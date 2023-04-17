Reverend Patricia Reiter Twelve Powers Prayer Garden

The Reverend Patricia Reiter Twelve Powers Prayer Garden is at Venice Unity off North Jackson Road.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Unity of Venice will be offering its annual free Pet Blessing Day on Saturday, April 22, which is also Earth Day.

The church, at 125 North Jackson Road, will offer pet blessings of all sorts of animals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.


   
