Pet Blessing Day set for April 22 at Venice church STAFF REPORT Apr 12, 2023

VENICE — Unity of Venice will be offering its annual free Pet Blessing Day on Saturday, April 22, which is also Earth Day.

The church, located at 125 North Jackson Road, will offer pet blessings of all sorts of animals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Further, free grooming, massage sessions and reiki will be offered. A love offering will be suggested. 

For more information, send email to:patriciaoneness@me.com
