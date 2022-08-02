VENICE — Five city residents who want to repeal the recently adopted land-development regulations have initiated a little-used city charter process to do it.
The charter has a provision allowing five registered voters to petition the City Council to reconsider and repeal most ordinances and resolutions and, if it declines to do so, to put the matter to referendum.
The only other attempted repeal land-use attorney Jeff Boone could recall was about 20 years ago, to the annexation of the land to be developed as the Venetian Golf & River Club.
The city took the position that under state law, an annexation couldn't be put to a referendum, and its rejection of the effort was upheld in court, he said.
The effort to repeal the LDR is only at the beginning stage.
Filing the required affidavits and petition Monday was a "petitioners committee" that includes Frank Wright, vice chair of the city's Historic Preservation Board; Betty Intagliata, a former chair of the board; Lisa Jarvio, who headed a petition drive in opposition to downtown height limit changes; Patti Shreeve; and Judith Cross.
In a news release, they say the rules were rushed to passage; are in conflict with John Nolen's original plan for the city and the 2017 comprehensive plan; and were adopted over the objection of hundreds of residents, among other issues.
Of particular concern, the release says, are changes that would allow buildings downtown to be more than 50 feet tall; would allow 75-foot-tall buildings in many parts of the city, notably in an area called "Downtown Edge" that has a number of Nolen-era homes; and would create the prospect of "outsized" commercial development in planned unit developments.
Those were the top three objections to the LDR among the opposition group, said spokesperson Jan Vertefeuille. It's not required by the relevant charter provisions to specify reasons for repeal, however.
The petitioners participated in the process of drafting the LDR for a couple of years, expecting their input would be considered, she said.
"They thought the City Council would listen and do the right thing," she said. "Unfortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case."
Options had been under discussion for some time, coalescing on repeal after the final Council vote last month, Vertefeuille said.
"We really want to protect what makes Venice special," she said.
The next step in the process is for City Clerk Kelly Michaels to determine whether the petition complies with the charter requirements. She has 10 business days to do that.
If the petition isn't certified, the committee can submit a corrected one or seek judicial review.
If the petition is deemed proper, Michaels issues petition forms to the committee, which has six months to gather the signatures of 10% of the city's 22,123 registered voters.
At that point, Vertefeuille, said, the committee's website, VeniceUnites.com, will go live.
"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves," she said.
She said public backing for repeal is "clearly there."
"I don't doubt at all that we have 10% of the registered voters that support this petition," she said.
Michaels would have 20 days after submission of the final petition with signatures to verify it complies with the charter. The committee would have one opportunity within 30 days to amend it if it doesn't.
Alternatively, it could ask that the petition be reviewed by the Council.
The LDR would be in effect until the petition is filed, and would be suspended at that point until there's a final determination that the petition is insufficient; it's withdrawn; the Council repeals the LDR; or the outcome of a referendum is certified.
The Council would have 30 days from when the petition is found sufficient to repeal the ordinance. Otherwise, the matter has to be put to referendum, no less than 30 days and no more than one year from the date of the Council's final vote.
If no regular city election is scheduled within that period, the charter directs the Council to hold a special election, which it also has the option to do at any time within the designated window.
The LDR would be repealed upon certification of a referendum vote to that effect.
Veretfeuille said accomplishing that by the end of the year "could be a heavy lift."
The committee would hope the Council would look out for the best interests of the city if development proposals come before it that would be allowed under the LDR provisions it objects to, she said.
Boone had urged both the Planning Commission and the City Council to make changes in the LDR during the approval process.
Some were incorporated and some weren't, resulting in a document that has issues but that he likes, he said, much like the prior code.
He has a wait-and-see attitude regarding the repeal effort.
"Wherever it ends up, it ends up," he said.
