Jeff Jackson

Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PGT

NORTH VENICE - Venice's PGT Innovations, a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, was recently named a winner in the 2022 Window + Door Awards by Window + Door Magazine.

The annual awards program highlights the best products in the residential fenestration industry. As the award recipient for Most Innovative Support/Marketing Program, PGT Innovations was recognized for its LeadMatch program, which debuted in 2020 and released an update with new features the following year.


