NORTH VENICE - Venice's PGT Innovations, a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, was recently named a winner in the 2022 Window + Door Awards by Window + Door Magazine.
The annual awards program highlights the best products in the residential fenestration industry. As the award recipient for Most Innovative Support/Marketing Program, PGT Innovations was recognized for its LeadMatch program, which debuted in 2020 and released an update with new features the following year.
“I am incredibly proud of our talented team members who brought this program from conception to completion,” PGT Innovations President/CEO Jeff Jackson said. “We encourage our folks to bring forward new ideas with the goal of improving, growing, and shaping the future of our organization, and this is a prime example of the innovation that lies within our organization.”
To determine the winners of the 2022 Window + Door Awards, a panel of judges representing all segments of the residential fenestration industry reviewed nominations and selected winners based on a specific set of criteria for each category.
Judges cast their ballots for the products, processes, programs, and machines they deemed to have a substantial impact on the advancement of the industry.
PGTI will be featured in Window + Door Weekly, on WindowandDoor.com and across Window + Door’s various social media platforms.
