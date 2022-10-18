VENICE — PGT Innovations has acquired Martin Door, a manufacturer of garage doors, for $185 million, according to a news release.

“PGT Innovations has been expanding our geographic footprint and product portfolio over the past several years with great success,” PGT Innovations President/CEO Jeff Jackson stated in the news release. “This transaction continues that trend and brings us into a new market of garage doors.”


