VENICE — PGT Innovations has acquired Martin Door, a manufacturer of garage doors, for $185 million, according to a news release.
“PGT Innovations has been expanding our geographic footprint and product portfolio over the past several years with great success,” PGT Innovations President/CEO Jeff Jackson stated in the news release. “This transaction continues that trend and brings us into a new market of garage doors.”
Martin is a manufacturer of overhead garage doors for both homes and businesses; based in Salt Lake City, it generally serves the western United States.
PGT Innovations already has two brands in that region, the news release noted: Western Window Systems and Anlin Windows & Doors.
“As we looked to expand beyond our existing window and door market, we wanted to ensure we could leverage our team’s extensive knowledge in the area of protecting the envelope of homes and buildings. The garage door entry market aligns extremely well with that strategy,” Jackson said in the news release. “Additionally, Martin’s focus on exceptional quality, safety of their products and innovation within their industry mirrors the priorities found across all of our PGT Innovations brands, making it, culturally, a perfect fit.”
The news release stated the “transaction is consistent with PGT Innovations’ continuing move into adjacent building product categories that complement its current robust portfolio of strong window and door brands.”
It helps support PTG Innovations’ strategic plan, it noted.
Martin will be known as Western Division of PGT Innovations. Martin’s CEO Scott Huntsman takes on the position of president of Martin Doors.
“Martin’s team brings a wealth of industry knowledge and has generated impressive top-line and bottom-line growth,” Jackson said. “I am very pleased that Martin’s leadership will remain with the company and be available to collaborate with our Western Division leaders on how we can best serve our customers, provide new opportunities for team members, and drive shareholder value.”
Martin leadership, in the news release, said PGT’s reputation for “innovation, safety, and quality … made the decision to join their family of brands an easy one.”
“We are honored that the group saw similar qualities in our team and selected Martin to be the brand to help them enter into the overhead garage door industry,” Huntsman said. “We are excited to work with the PGT Innovations team to advance further our manufacturing capabilities and serve as their flagship brand in the garage door product category.”
Martin should generate about $60 million in sales in 2022, it said.
PGT Innovations’ third quarter 2022 conference call and webcast is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10
