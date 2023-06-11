PGT Innovations

Venice-based PGT Innovations is best know for its windows that can withstand being hit by 2-by-4’s in a hurricane.

VENICE — PGT Innovations, the largest private employer in Sarasota County, announced it acquired the remaining outstanding 25% ownership interest in Eco Enterprises, LLC.

PGT Innovations is a national leader in the premium window, door and garage door industry.


   
