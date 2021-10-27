NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations, the Venice-based national leader in the premium window and door category, recently reached a milestone of $200,000 awarded through its scholarships given to dependents of employees.
The “Inspire the Future” scholarship program was launched in 2018 and made available to dependents of PGT Innovations’ employees across the family of brands, including CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, CGI Commercial and NewSouth Window Solutions.
The program offers $1,000 annually toward any secondary education pursuit, including technical school, certification program, university or community college until the education program is complete. Eligible recipients must be a dependent of an employee who has been with the company for at least one year.
Since its start, the program has awarded a grand total of 189 scholarships, with a dollar amount of $32,000 in 2018; $65,000 in 2019; $68,500 in 2020; and $55,000 in 2021.
“Our executive team at PGT Innovations is beyond grateful to have the ability to give back to those that serve us,” said Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Our company is built on core values of serving, leading, and thriving, and these scholarships allow us to support our team members and their families when it comes to dealing with the financial stress of paying for college.”
This year’s scholarship recipients are going to 19 different universities throughout the country, including Auburn University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State University, Boston University and State College of Florida, among others.
Frank Crehore, Material Planner at PGT Innovations, has two children who are receiving the scholarship this year. One son is attending West Virginia Wesleyan to study business, and the other is attending Florida Polytechnic University to study mechanical engineering.
“When I started at PGT Innovations, my twin boys were six months old,” Crehore said. “This scholarship program is a tremendous help for our family, being that we have two children entering college at the same time.”
