NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations recently hired more than 100 new employees at its North Venice-based headquarters.
Positions that were filled included manufacturing technicians, fabricators, material handling technicians and drivers.
The company is still seeking to fill more than 70 positions and is offering a $250 sign-on bonus to each candidate hired through July 31.
Available positions include manufacturing technicians, fabricators, and material handling technicians, as well as team leaders, group leaders, and Class A CDL truck drivers.
The manufacturer held a career fair at its North Venice facility on June 13, where 112 new team members were hired.
PGT Innovations currently employs more than 1,700 at its North Venice facility and is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County.
“At the core of PGT Innovations is a culture of family and team member growth,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations president and CEO. “We want to further expand our growing team and are looking for individuals who would like to pursue a rewarding, long-term career. Our team members are the backbone of PGT Innovations. Each day, they help us produce incredible products to serve the needs of homeowners nationwide.”
PGT Innovations offers robust benefits packages with competitive wages and healthcare benefits, as well as up to tuition reimbursement, paid time off, volunteer time off, profit sharing, and an employee stock purchase program.
The company also offers numerous non-traditional employee-focused benefits and programs, such as leadership development training, financial wellness classes, personal and professional skills certifications, its “Inspire the Future” scholarship program for dependents of team members, personal wellness programs, and employee assistance programs.
The manufacturer’s Venice campus also offers a full-service café, wellness center, fitness center, and child care center.
To learn more visit careers.pgtinnovations.com or call 941-480-1600.
