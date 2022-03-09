VENICE — PGT Innovations, a Venice-based national leader in the premium window and door category, has been named to Forbes’ America’s Best Midsize Employers list.
PGT Innovations is the largest private employer in Sarasota County.
The complete Forbes list featured 1,000 organizations, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. PGT Innovations was one of only 28 companies in the engineering/manufacturing category, and the company ranked at No. 53 overall on the list of 500 midsize employers.
To compile the list, an independent survey was taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers.
Survey participants rated how likely they would be to recommend their own workplace to friends and family, as well as nominate organizations other than their own. Ratings were based on many factors, including company culture, development opportunities, compensation, working conditions, and the employer’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“Since our start in 1980, our PGT Innovations team members have been at the core of our success as a company,” said Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Thanks to their steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation, we have continued to thrive.
“It’s our goal to have them come to work every day knowing that they are appreciated and work for a company who cares about them and their family. We are truly proud to hold this leadership position in our market among the other high-performing midsize employers in the U.S.’’
PGT Innovations has approximately 5,500 team members across the U.S. to support its 29 facilities, which include manufacturing plants, glass plants, brand retail stores, warehouses and install offices.
The manufacturer offers a robust benefits packages with competitive wages and healthcare benefits, as well as up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement, internal programs for skills training, paid time off, volunteer time off, profit sharing, an employee stock purchase program, and employee assistance programs.
