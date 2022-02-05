U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, Mary Coopey, and PGT Innovations President and CEO Jeff Jackson attend a ribbon cutting for PGTI’s new training center, Coopey World, named after the late longtime employee George Coopey.
NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations revealed a new on-site training center, named after a past team member, for new hires and local students on Friday.
The new center, Coopey World, was named after the late George Coopey who started the organization’s first hands-on training program in the 1990s.
“We named Coopey World after George because training was his passion,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations president and CEO.
“The main purpose of the space is to provide a controlled learning environment for new production team members at our Venice campus. In Coopey World, they can learn about their new manufacturing roles in a setting without pressure and have the opportunity for hands-on training before they step on to the production floor.”
The center will have a classroom setting as well as a mock production floor on PGTI’s campus at 104 Triple Diamond Boulevard in North Venice.
The property was already owned by PGTI, but was renovated to meet the needs of a new training center.
It is 1,971 square feet with 24 desks, presentation equipment, an upcut saw, die and fabrication machine and frame assembly tables.
“For the company to do something like this in his name — to remember one of their own and have something like this — is just awesome, and I’m sure he’d be thrilled,” said Mary Coopey, George Coopey’s wife.
All new production team members based in the Venice campus will complete an orientation and spend three days training at the center before going to the manufacturing floor.
Coopey World will also be the location for local high school students beginning the mentorship program through Pathway to PGTI. Three Venice High School students are currently in the program.
“The shortage of talent, especially in the manufacturing sector, is a real concern,” Jackson said.
“To keep up with the growth and the demand for our products, we knew we had to find a way to foster interest in manufacturing roles and help people gain the needed skills. Through our partnership with the school system, we were able to establish a program that focuses on skilled trade, and Pathway to PGTI was born.”
The student program includes initial classroom training at PGTI’s Coopey World, and then the students will work alongside a skilled mentor for 75 minutes of their school day, Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.