Donation relief

PGT loaded up over $100,000 in donation relief supplies on Friday afternoon.

NORTH PORT — PGT Innovations is doing their part to help provide relief for their people affected by Hurricane Idalia.

On Friday afternoon, at a North Port location, the Venice-based company filled two of it semi-trucks with over $100,000 in emergency supplies.


Loading the truck

PGT Innovations donated many vital supplies, including generators, to their Hurricane Idalia relief efforts.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments