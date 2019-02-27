Venice police and other law enforcement agencies remain on the lookout for a male suspect in a shooting that took place in North Venice early Tuesday. One person was injured.
The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the PGT Innovations parking lot on Technology Drive off Knights Trail Road as an employee was on a break sitting in his vehicle.
The suspect was dressed in all black wearing a hoodie. Reportedly, words were exchanged.
The employee, who was not named, was hit twice in the leg and is in stable condition, according to PGT.
Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said the victim stated he did not know the suspect.
Residents warnedPolice K-9 units and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Air One helicopter surveilled the area all night and all morning, calling off the search around 2 p.m.
Around 10:30 a.m. a resident in the area contacted police, claiming to have seen a man dressed in all black hiding behind bushes. He was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, stocky, wearing gray jeans and tinted glasses. An extensive search was launched.
A pair of black gloves and what appeared to be fresh tracks were found in a wooded area near PGT. A K-9 Unit was brought in to track the suspect without success. High winds may have hampered the K-9 search.
Police swarmed the area, methodically searching Toscana Isles subdivision, as well as Willow Chase and Venetian Golf and River Club areas. Residents were warned not to leave their homes.
Vehicles on Knights Trail Road were stopped and searched, and construction areas in and around Gene Green Road drew special attention after the gloves were found.
Venice police gave an “all clear” for Knights Trail and Laurel Road around 2 p.m.
“Authorities have diligently searched the area and believe the suspect in this morning’s shooting at PGT is not in this location,” said City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson via email.
Detectives are actively investigating leads, she said. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.
PGT respondsAccording to a statement issued by PGT Innovations’ Danielle Mikesell, the PGT employee was approached by an unknown individual who shot the employee in the parking lot of PGT’s campus.
The employee is at the hospital receiving medical treatment, she said.
“We are told he is in stable condition, and that he is working with local law enforcement authorities to provide information. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the employee and his family. We are in touch with them and ensuring they have what they need,” Mikesell said.
She said PGT officials are working closely with local law enforcement authorities as the investigation continues.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our team members, and we are committed to ensuring they have a safe work environment,” Mikesell said.
“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Venice Police Department and other first responders for their leadership and support, and for their prompt response to this senseless criminal act.”
