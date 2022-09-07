PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, which manufactures windows and doors, inside of plant shown above, is the largest employer in Sarasota County and has been named to Forbes’ Best Midsize Employers list.

NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window and door category, is helping its team members and their dependents pursue their educational goals through its tuition reimbursement program and Inspire the Future scholarship program.

Through these two programs, the manufacturing firm has contributed close to $1.2 million in funding during the past four years.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments