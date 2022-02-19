The Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club February meeting was all about orchids, with a talk and demonstration by Rick Belisle of the Venice Orchid Society. Pictured, from left, are Liz Mazzu, president; Kathy Price, program chair; member Pat Knasiak and Rick Belisle.
The family of Donnie and Barb Pifer came to Venice in November to surprise the couple on the occasion of their 50th anniversary. The photo somehow went astray and was not printed. Here it is, belatedly, with apologies. In the back row, grandsons Jordan and Zachary with son Jason. In the middle row, Donnie and Barb Pifer, daughter Becca, daughter-in-law Krista and granddaughter Lilly and, in front row, grand-daughter Rosey.
Ronnie Fernandez, president of the Friends of the Venice Museum & Archives, left, and Harry Klinkhamer, Historical Resources manager for the City of Venice, checked out the number of hearts on the former San Marco Hotel and longtime home of the old Kentucky Military Institute winter quarters during the Heart Bombs event when people placed hearts on their favorite historic buildings.
Venetians obviously love their museum, judging by all the hearts dropped on the Triangle Inn, home of the Venice Museum & Archives. This photo was taken during Heart Bomb event planned by Venice Main Street.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARB PIFER
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KARA MORGAN
Right: The San Marco Building gained many “Heart Bombs” when residents and visitors showed affection for historic buildings in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KARA MORGAN
PHOTO PROVIDED BY KARA MORGAN
