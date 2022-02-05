Surrounding the Singing Mermaid in downtown Venice are Caroline Benson (age 1 1/2 with pacifier), Cecilia Benson (age 6), Katherine Benson (age 8 with Teddy bear and doll), and Sophia Benson (age 4). The Benson children are visiting from Ohio. The mermaid is one of many mermaids and sea horses downtown that are part of a fundraising project of the Venice Art Center.
Lower left is the brand new bar in the recently renovated lobby of Venice Theatre. At upper right is the new art showing featuring the impressionistic paintings of area artist Carol Anne Laufenburg. The gallery is an auxiliary gallery of the Venice Art Center that will have its annual Fine Arts Show and Sale on Feb. 19 and 20. Masks must be worn in the theater and also at the art center for the All-Media show. Admission will be free.
The 35-member Illyrian Symphony Orchestra’s first performance in Venice was to a packed house at the Epiphany Church parish hall, with Epiphany’s music director Andi Zdrava conducting. The next performance will be a collaboration with the Venice Chorale at the VPAC on Feb. 13.
Surrounding the Singing Mermaid in downtown Venice are Caroline Benson (age 1 1/2 with pacifier), Cecilia Benson (age 6), Katherine Benson (age 8 with Teddy bear and doll), and Sophia Benson (age 4). The Benson children are visiting from Ohio. The mermaid is one of many mermaids and sea horses downtown that are part of a fundraising project of the Venice Art Center.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBORAH AND DICK MILLER
Lower left is the brand new bar in the recently renovated lobby of Venice Theatre. At upper right is the new art showing featuring the impressionistic paintings of area artist Carol Anne Laufenburg. The gallery is an auxiliary gallery of the Venice Art Center that will have its annual Fine Arts Show and Sale on Feb. 19 and 20. Masks must be worn in the theater and also at the art center for the All-Media show. Admission will be free.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CAROLE ANNE LAUFENBURG
The 35-member Illyrian Symphony Orchestra’s first performance in Venice was to a packed house at the Epiphany Church parish hall, with Epiphany’s music director Andi Zdrava conducting. The next performance will be a collaboration with the Venice Chorale at the VPAC on Feb. 13.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DENNIS NEESER
Shown after the Illyrian Symphony Orchestra’s concert are, from left: Andi and Abigail Zdrava and Ruthanne and Dennis Neeser.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DENNIS NEESER
Coming up at the Fab Lab is something really sweet. Fab Lab manager Eric McGrath and volunteer Diego Morales test the vacuum former in anticipation of the Valentine’s Day workshop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.