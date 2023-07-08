Members of the Bitter Ends enjoy an electric boat tour of Ward Lake out of Jiggs Landing in Bradenton followed by lunch at Linger Lodge on June 21. Pictured are, from left, Nancy Marik, Lois Steketee, Jane Gallagher, Ann Carroll, Kathy Tustin, Wendy Murray, Karen Williams, Jill Joos and Eve Hill.
Members of the Bitter Ends enjoy an electric boat tour of Ward Lake out of Jiggs Landing in Bradenton followed by lunch at Linger Lodge on June 21. Pictured are, from left, Nancy Marik, Lois Steketee, Jane Gallagher, Ann Carroll, Kathy Tustin, Wendy Murray, Karen Williams, Jill Joos and Eve Hill.
PHOTO BY PAM MILLER
The installation of the 2024 officers at NO-VEL Post 159, in Venice, included, from left to right: Don Maclean, Commander; Chris Casey, 1st Vice Commander; Henry Arent, 2nd Vice Commander; Frank Brennan, Finance Officer; Gordon Myers, Adjutant; Rod Dimon, Chaplin; Mike Alexandratos, Sgt. of Arms; Norman MacLellan, Executive Board; Bill Connor, Executive Board; Al Roth, Executive Board and Tom Overman, Executive Board.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Nolan Gambrel helps San Yoder by entering information about radio contacts into the competition log.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DWIGHT SULLIVAN
Steve Phillips shows Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe how computers assist HAM Operators in making contacts worldwide.
