VENICE — The window for submitting photos to be considered for the 2024 city calendar is open.
It's the third year the city has conducted a contest for photos for the calendar, which also includes information on city meetings and special events; frequently used phone numbers; a map of the city limits; photos of Council members and charter officers; and more.
There is no cost to enter.
Contest rules:
• Images must be submitted as an attachment by email to: landerson@venicefl.gov. Include your full name, contact phone number and a description of the photo, including where it was taken; it must be within the Venice city limits. Make the subject line: “Calendar Photo Contest.”
• Entries must be received by Friday, July 28. A maximum of four photos may be submitted per entrant. Photos must have been taken no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022.
• Images should be in color, at least 3 MB in size and in .JPG format. Paper entries or entries submitted on any portable media (CDs, flash drives, etc.) will not be accepted.
• Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.
• City employees and their relatives (including spouse, parents, siblings and children) are not eligible.
• Photos must be horizontal (landscape). Vertical (portrait) photos will be disqualified.
• Fifteen photos will be selected: the calendar’s front and back covers, 12 months of 2024 and January 2025.
• Photos containing provocative, violent, sexual, culturally or socially insensitive material will not be accepted. Photos that are discriminatory in any way will be disqualified. Copyrighted or trademarked photos will be disqualified.
• Photos should be of landscapes, architecture, nature or wildlife that are indicative of Venice. Photos in which people are the main subject will not be accepted; people may be present in the background. Note that Caspersen and Nokomis beaches and the Venice Rookery are not in the city.
• Digital manipulation that changes the content or meaning of a photograph, including digitally removing content, is not allowed. Minor adjustments to brightness and color are acceptable.
• Professional and semi-professional photographers — any photographers who earn money selling their photographs — are eligible to enter.
• The city assumes no responsibility for submissions. Selected images are used on a nonexclusive basis. The city retains the right to use submitted photos in any advertising or promotion it deems suitable, including its social media platforms and website.
Entries will be evaluated based on appeal, content and photographic skill. Final choices will be selected by city staff.
Winners will be notified in August. A run of 5,000 2024 calendars will be printed and distributed beginning in December.
A 2023 calendar is available for review at the Information Center at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
