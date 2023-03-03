2023 city calendar

The city has put out a call for photos for possible inclusion in the 2024 Venice calendar.

VENICE — The window for submitting photos to be considered for the 2024 city calendar is open.

It's the third year the city has conducted a contest for photos for the calendar, which also includes information on city meetings and special events; frequently used phone numbers; a map of the city limits; photos of Council members and charter officers; and more.


