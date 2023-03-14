VENICE — A years-long effort to get city approval for pickleball courts at the Venetian Golf & River Club finally came to a conclusion Tuesday. Maybe. A court appeal is possible.

The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the installation of three courts adjacent to the tennis courts near the other community amenities. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was the lone “no” vote.


