VENICE — A years-long effort to get city approval for pickleball courts at the Venetian Golf & River Club finally came to a conclusion Tuesday. Maybe. A court appeal is possible.
The City Council voted 6-1 to approve the installation of three courts adjacent to the tennis courts near the other community amenities. Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was the lone “no” vote.
The VGRC Community Development District had originally proposed building four courts in a different location. The Planning Commission rejected that site-and-development plan and the Council did as well on appeal.
The principle reason was incompatibility with properties within a 500-foot radius of the site, partly because the proposed buffering would have been insufficient.
During the Council appeal, it was suggested that a better site would be by the tennis courts, so a new plan was created to put three courts in a small parking lot at the entrance to the River Club.
The Planning Commission approved that plan last May but the decision was appealed by resident Harvey Feltquate. The hearing was delayed by continuances until this week.
It began by Feltquate and resident Jim Bouquet being granted affected-party status so they could offer testimony and question witnesses.
CDD Chair Rich Bracco said that the board had learned its lesson from the prior proceeding in relocating the proposed courts to join the other amenities, which would provide shelter, bathrooms, water and a defibrillator.
Other possible sites were discussed, he said, but none was viable. They all would have taken out more than the 13 parking spaces in the proposed site, would have infringed on a preserve or weren’t owned by the CDD, he said.
While the new sites puts the closest court only 88 feet away from the closest condo, “we are prepared to mitigate sound to make this project workable,” he said.
Rich Schappacher, the engineer for the CDD, said that the three courts would fit in the parking lot area and would actually reduce the amount of impervious surface there.
Landscaping to the north and west would largely be left in place, with some added to increase the buffering. Noise-reduction panels on fencing around the courts would also cut down on the sound impact, he said.
City Code Enforcement Officer Willie Acosta checked the sound level at the closest condo when two people played pickleball in the parking lot and determined it was below city noise standards, he said.
Noise is the critical issue, Feltquate said. He said he’s not opposed to pickleball, just the proposed location, which is too small for the courts and is closer to more residences than the earlier one.
The CDD declined to survey the residents of the community, so he did it, he said. In his opinion, he said, about 80% of residents don’t want pickleball, and only about 50 residents are players.
Bouquet said there are already a lot of amenities in VGRC, and their are other options for pickleball players.
The new site would be among other amenities, but all of them are quieter, he said. If pickleball players are unhappy that they can’t play close to home, “maybe they should just move,” he said.
Speaking as a representative of 15 other property owners, resident Tyler Cassell said he had spoken to an acoustic engineer who told him that the only way to mitigate the sound from pickleball is to play it indoors.
Fences, sound barriers and noise-dampening game equipment have no impact, he said he was told.
Fourteen residents followed Cassell, eight in support of the court proposal, six opposed.
Karen Wilson said she currently drives to the Foxworthy sports complex to play. The courts there are always full with people waiting, she said, and on courts that are principally for tennis, pickleball players have to yield to them.
Barbara Feltquate said that people in the vicinity of the courts would be subjected to “excessive, repetitive” noise all day.
“You don’t do that to your neighbors,” she said.
After the hearing was closed, Council Member Dick Longo made the motion to approve the proposal; it was seconded by Vice Mayor Jim Boldt.
Longo said he couldn’t see how pickleball isn’t compatible with the other amenities. He also couldn’t reconcile the opponents’ claims that few residents would be interested in playing but the courts would generate noise all day.
Boldt said he would have liked to have a report from an acoustics expert. Lacking that, he would have to go with Acosta’s readings.
“I’m of the opinion that we just don’t have enough information to turn this backwards,” he said.
Fiedler said the CDD hadn’t changed its proposal enough to get her support.
It would add an intensive use to a passive site, she said, and would affect more residences without adding any more buffering.
It’s not up to the Council to do the CDD’s job, she said.
Mayor Nick Pachota concluded the discussion by saying the CDD had “done exactly what we discussed the last time” by moving the courts to the amenities area.
Planning staff concluded that it was in compliance with the city code, he said, and that was enough for him.
As affected parties, Feltquate or Bouquet could appeal to the circuit court after the city enters a development order.
