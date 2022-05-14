VENICE — If you think next week’s Planning Commission meeting agenda is missing something, you’re right. For the first time in who knows how long, the draft land-development regulations aren’t on there.
That particular ball is now in the City Council’s court, so the Commission can get back to its regular business.
It has five items to deal with Tuesday.
The first is a proposed site-and-development plan amendment for the addition of three pickleball courts in the Venetian Golf & River Club planned unit development.
Thirteen parking spaces at the River Club would be replaced with pickleball courts. The plan also includes an 8- to 10-foot fence with acoustical paneling around the courts; the replacement of two existing driveways with sod; the extension of the existing curb; and the addition of sidewalk on the north and south sides of the courts to connect with existing sidewalk.
According to the staff report, the courts would be open from dawn to dusk so no lighting is included.
A previously proposed site for pickleball courts in the community was rejected because of the proximity of power lines.
Next is a proposed site-and-development amendment for a bed tower expansion at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice.
A 164,118-square-foot addition would include 68 more beds on the fourth and fifth floors and the preparation of the second floor for a further 34 beds.
The project would eliminate some parking spaces area but available parking exceeds code requirements, the staff report states.
The final three items relate to a proposed hotel south of East Laurel Road and east of I-75.
Hotel 75 Investments LLC is proposing a five-story building with 101 rooms, a breakfast area, a patio, an outdoor pool and a barbeque area.
It’s seeking approval of a site-and-development plan as well as special exception and conditional use applications.
The special exception request includes two items: to allow a hotel in the Commercial, General zoning district and to reduce the width of parking spaces from 10 feet to 9 feet.
The conditional use application is to allow an extra 4.76 feet of height above the 35-foot limit. A maximum of 50 extra feet could be requested.
A 106-room hotel had been approved in 2008 but the approval has expired, according to the staff report. That approval was for a height of 58.5 feet — which allowed five stories as the city measured height then — and 9-foot parking spaces.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Avenue. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
