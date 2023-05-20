Venice Complex

This rendering shows what the outside area of the Venice complex will look like.

 RENDERING PROVIDED

VENICE — In the world of pickleball, this is far from a dink.

A firm has purchased several acres to establish a new facility that could become one more option for pickleball players in the region who want to compete with one-another — but not with Florida’s sun, wind or rain.


   
